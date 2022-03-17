‘This is what I’m called to do’: Indiana doctor working with NC-based Samaritan’s Purse in Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For Dr. Chris Brandenburg, an emergency room physician, traveling to Ukraine to help people in need was not an obligation or a requirement, it was a calling.

Brandenburg, who works in Indiana, is currently in Lviv, Ukraine caring for patients at a mobile field hospital set up by Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian aid organization based in Boone.

Brandenburg took time to speak with WBTV in a Signal interview Wednesday.

“In my mind, I knew what I was signing up for. My wife and I had talked about it,” said Brandenburg. “I feel like this is what I’m called to do.”

The doctor explained that Samaritan’s Purse’s mobile hospital contains an emergency room, operating rooms, and plenty of hospital beds. He said that because the fighting has yet to stretch to Lviv in the western portion of Ukraine, most of his patients have been refugees who have fled from the eastern parts of the country.

“People are displaced from their doctors. We’ve seen several people that were supposed to have surgery and because of the conflict, the surgery was canceled so now they’re here with that problem and need surgery, but again they’re far from home. I’ve seen patients that have had cancer and they were scheduled to have radiation treatment or chemotherapy. They’re not getting those things, so they’ve just gotten a lot sicker. Whatever their illness was, without proper treatment they’ve gotten a lot sicker,” explained Brandenburg.

The doctor said that in traveling to Lviv, he witnessed many women and children fleeing the country.

“It was heartbreaking to see the moms with their little children, you know the moms carrying a few things with them, so many little girls carrying their Barbie dolls,” said Brandenburg.

He said he will spend the next few weeks in Lviv, aiding patients while his wife, two grown children, and extended friends and family await his return to the United States.

“A lot of them are strong believers as I am, but they still fear because they love me and don’t want to see anything happen, but there’s definitely a certain amount of fear, but also trust in the lord that I’m going to be okay,” said Brandenburg.

The doctor said he is scheduled to work with Samaritan’s Purse for a total of 25 days.

