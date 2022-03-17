Crash on I-77 N at Clanton Road in Charlotte snarls traffic
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Thursday morning.
The crash is at I-77 northbound at Clanton Road involves a mini-bus. Two lanes are currently blocked.
There is no immediate information on possible injuries.
WBTV has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
