Cabarrus EMS team advances to state competition

Lieutenants Shapiro and Frady will compete against the best of the best this May.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) lieutenants Nicole Shapiro and Kaleb Frady took first place at the North Carolina Office of EMS (NCOEMS) Regional Paramedic Team Competition.

The competition was held on March 11 at Surry Community College in Dobson.

That same day in Hickory, Cabarrus paramedics Nicole Jernigan and James Hoover took second place at the regional competition at Catawba Valley Community College.

The NCOEMS competition consists of comprehensive written and demonstration exam components that test paramedic skills and training.

Shapiro and Frady are both Nationally Registered Paramedics who’ve served Cabarrus EMS for six years and are currently relief supervisors. As champions, their team will advance to the North Carolina State Paramedic Competition in May.

With two top-10 finishes, Cabarrus EMS holds onto its reputation as one of the best agencies in the state—an advantage that Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brines says helps the agency recruit top talent.

Brines, who was on the team that won the 2016 state competition, oversees Cabarrus EMS training and skill development.

“It’s great to see our paramedics receive recognition among their peers,” Brines said. “We’re poised to provide employees with the training and equipment they need to be successful. As fun as it is to see it play out at the competition, the real proof is the level of care and service we provide our residents.”

Follow the work of Cabarrus EMS and learn about career opportunities with the agency at facebook.com/cabarruscountyEMS.

