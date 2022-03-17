NC DHHS Flu
Beloved Catawba County lunch lady returns to work after caring for mother through Alzheimer’s, COVID battle

Lori Oliver (center) returns to work
Lori Oliver (center) returns to work(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lori Oliver is a beloved lunch lady at North Newton Elementary School in Catawba County. She emailed and though she didn’t call herself “beloved” in her note, that definitely seems to be true.

You can be the judge after reading this post and seeing her photos.

Yesterday, Lori returned to work after having many stressful months. Her mom, who lives with Alzheimer’s, also got COVID. Lori said she almost died.

“I had to take FMLA for a while,” she said. “I was planning on going back to work ASAP, but once mom got better and came home, she cried for me to be there with her. It broke my heart. So, I told my wonderful amazing coworkers that I couldn’t go back to the school for a long time. We were all crushed.”

What happened next, is why Lori reached out.

Gift basket for Lori Oliver
Gift basket for Lori Oliver(Family Photo)

“During my absence the students at North Newton, and I mean every single student, wrote me a card and made my mom get-well messages. Things like, ‘We can’t wait for you to return’ and ‘We miss you’ cards. Along with baskets of presents, they also gave $520 worth of gift cards, and $300 cash. My mom and I cried together when reading them.”

Fast forward a few months, and yesterday, Tuesday, March 15th, Lori returned to the cafeteria. She emailed me about her return on Monday, the day before.

Lori back at work with coworkers
Lori back at work with coworkers(Family Photo)

“Only four people know I’m coming back this week,” she said. “I can’t wait to surprise all the kids.”

It’s the little things—like an entire school of kids making homemade cards for a grateful, dedicated cafeteria worker who can’t wait to get back to work—that can make the best stories of all.

Happy Day Two, Lori.

Lori Oliver's mother (right)
Lori Oliver's mother (right)(WBTV)

