Ball scores 22, Hornets pull away late to beat Hawks 116-106

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-106 for their third straight win.

Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 20 points off the bench and Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each had 18 points for Charlotte.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

Trae Young had 15 assists in the game but was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

