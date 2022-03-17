NC DHHS Flu
Baby abandoned in field found alive

Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.
Nigel Jackson, an 8-month-old, was found unharmed in a field.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Chris Rosato, WAFB staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – An abandoned baby whose mother checked herself into a mental health institution was found alive in a field, police said.

The baby does not have any obvious signs of trauma and is currently being evaluated at a hospital, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department told WAFB. The baby’s name is Niguel Jackson, according to a family member.

It’s unclear exactly how long Niguel was left alone in the field.

Police tell WAFB there are no charges pending against the baby’s mother at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Authorities said the mother was taken to the search area and assisted first responders in locating the missing 8-month-old.

“The medics jumped on him and started treating him right away and ... I think he’s gonna be fine. You know, it’s still in a dangerous area, but still think that it’s just a miracle basically to see the condition he was in. I did not expect that at all,” Mike Chutz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said.

Baton Rouge first responders launched the search for Niguel earlier Wednesday morning after learning the infant had been left alone.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the child’s mother went to a fire station on Tuesday and had to be taken to the hospital for mental help.

While the woman was being treated, she mentioned the leaving the baby in a field, authorities say.

“This thing would’ve dragged another several hours, and it could’ve been a different outcome. We’re glad that didn’t happen,” Chutz said.

