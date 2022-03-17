NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the suspect to police. (Source: WSVN/SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible standoff is brewing between Morganton city leaders and property owners who are...
Morganton couple cited for homeless encampment on their property
Crash on I-485
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 inner loop in northwest Charlotte
Gov. Roy Cooper has a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Cooper: COVID-19 will still be in NC, ‘but won’t disrupt us’
After obtaining the fraudulent loan proceeds, court records say the father and son engaged in...
Charlotte restaurant owner and his son convicted of $1.7M in PPP loan fraud
This comes after MorningStar recently said it would redevelop the tower into an active adult...
York County claims Heritage Tower should have come down in 2013

Latest News

Authorities are warning social media users not to take part in a TikTok trend called the...
Officials warn against 'Orbeez Challenge'
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
EXPLAINER: Underage driving an illegal, dangerous rural practice
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian strikes hit Ukrainian capital and outskirts of Lviv
Arnold Schwarzenegger's video message urges Russians to overcome government disinformation....
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets plea to Russians
Breaking News
11K without power due to fire at Duke Energy power station in Matthews