Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill

In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
(Gray News) – Collecting roadkill? In Wyoming, there’s an app for that.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick up dead animals from the roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 app now helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally by entering the species and location where it was found.

There are some restrictions to collecting roadkill.

Certain interstates are not safe to stop and collect roadkill, no one can collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep or some birds.

You also have to take the entire carcass with you, not just the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

Anyone wanting to collect roadkill must also gain permission from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, which can be done through the app.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices.

