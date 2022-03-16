With Russian sponsor and Russian driver gone, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looks forward to season’s first race

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team has been the focus of much attention as the beginning of a new season approaches. Recently the team terminated the contract of its Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin, and along with that, the contract of its sponsor, the Russian fertilizer company Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin’s father.

The team replaced Mazepin with Kevin Magnussesn. Magnussen had been one of the team’s drivers from 2017 - 2020.

“Coming back to the team felt very natural,” Magnussen said. “There are new faces in the team which is exciting and good to see as it shows that the team has been growing since I left. You can really feel that there is an upwards trend of growth in the team which is positive and just the atmosphere was super good. Everyone is excited for this new season.”

Last season was a challenging one for Haas F1 Team as it sacrificed short-term prospects to pursue long-term ambition. The year was spent rebuilding, learning and understanding, with a view to the future and a new set of regulations for Formula 1. The team finished last in the Constructor standings with no points scored.

The future is now here, and Haas F1 Team is ready to embrace it, and embark on the next chapter of its journey.

Haas F1 Team’s 2022 on-track program truly began during pre-season running in Spain and Bahrain. A total of 2,117 kilometers were completed by the VF-22 across six days of track activity at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the Bahrain International Circuit, laying the foundation ahead of a fresh season of racing.

For the fourth time in Formula 1 history the Bahrain International Circuit will host the season curtain-raiser, following on from 2006, 2010 and 2021. It will be the opening round of a record-breaking 23-race calendar, including anticipated returns to several fan favorites absent since the pandemic, while Formula 1 will welcome Miami for the first time in May.

“What we need to start working on is the reliability. We didn’t have it as we wanted it and we’ve got a big mountain to climb ahead of us. Performance-wise, it’s difficult to say because we haven’t done enough running, but I would say it doesn’t look bad,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner.

The Bahrain International Circuit is a venue familiar to Haas F1 Team racers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher. Magnussen has made seven Formula 1 starts in Bahrain and finished a fine fifth with Haas F1 Team in 2018. Schumacher made his Formula 1 race debut at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix, a few months after sealing the 2020 Formula 2 championship at the venue.

“The season has definitely begun,” Schumacher said. “I’ve been fortunate to get some laps in during testing, although we didn’t really get the full opportunity to try everything nonetheless, the car feels good. There are a huge number of differences to how this car feels compared to last year, especially coming back to this track and having driven here, you really feel them. It’s very positive, I’m happy and ready to bring on the season.”

Formula 1′s Bahrain Grand Prix will begin with two practice sessions on Friday, ahead of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, with Sunday’s 57-lap race set for 18:00 local time (10:00 EST/15:00 GMT).

