Rock Hill city council pauses short-term lease permits, leasers speak out

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A hold on short-term leasing permits in Rock Hill has leasers speaking out.

This comes on the heels of Rock Hill city leaders voting to temporarily stop issuing and renewing permits for short-term leases - leases typically done now through popular online platforms like Airbnb.

The Council of Neighborhoods brought this resolution to the board citing concerns about people coming and going. But leasers are saying the concerns are unfounded and that it is hurting their bottom line.

”We’re good at welcoming people to Rock Hill,” says Tim Hutto.

Tom Hutto sits in this house putting the finishing touches in each room. He does not live at that house on Long Street, but instead rents it as a short-term unit.

”It’s a more family-oriented business,” says Hutto. “My girls clean house and it allows me and my wife to work together.”

His business was going smoothly until a recent hurdle with the city.

”Here we go again,” says he says.

Rock Hill councilmembers decided last month to enact a six-month moratorium on short-term rental permits. This after City Attorney Paul Dillingham told councilmembers the city’s Council of Neighborhoods expressed concern that the “transient tenants have a negative effect on peace and perceived safety of those neighborhoods.”

”This is not completely doing away with Airbnbs or short-term rentals. It’s just to take a pause as we look at the issues,” says Dillingham.

But Hutto says there are no issues. He says last year, 39 permitted properties hosted more than 8,000 guests with no police reports filed from neighbors.

”If we’ve been having parties and reckless and all that but we’ve been the opposite. We’ve been a model and we’re amongst the best in the nation when it comes to hosting people,” says Hutto.

Hutto says when a new short-term lease ordinance was decided a year and a half ago, the planning commission and city worked with leasers to come up with a comprehensive rule that worked for everyone. But he says this moratorium was decided without even notifying the permitted leasers.

”We got an email from the city saying oh by the way two and half weeks ago we voted you off the island,” he says.

Hutto still has some time before his permit expires so he is going to keep renting, but he says he is working to resolve this quickly with everyone’s interest in mind.

”Form and host a dialogue and let’s fix whatever the issues are,” he says.

Even though the moratorium is six months, council does not have to take that long. In fact, the city will meet the first of April to discuss this topic again.

