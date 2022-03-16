Owner drops interest in Brookhill Village redevelopment project, conveys it to Charlotte businessman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Brookhill Village owner who had a vision to revitalize the community, including affordable housing and a better way of life for neighbors, is giving up his interest in the project to a Charlotte businessman.

Brookhill Village has been around for nearly 70 years offering low rent to many people. Roughly 200 people still live in Brookhill Village. Many of the homes have been abandoned.

On March 6, 2022, Tom Hendrickson wrote a letter, announcing that Brookhill Land Lease Ventures, LLC has conveyed ownership interest in Brookhill Village to new owners led by Brookhill Investments, LLC, and local Charlotte businessman Mike Griffin.

Hendrickson had a plan to build a new Brookhill that will include 324 units. 160 of them to go for market rate and the rest to be some type of affordable housing. 65 units for people making about 30 percent of the average median income (AMI), 97 units for people making 60 percent AMI and two units for people making 80 percent AMI. Hendrickson said those two would have been reserved for police officers.

Tom Hendrickson invested about $1.5 million into Brookhill Village and requested roughly $10 million from private funds and another $3 million from the city using public funds.

But the proposal for the gap funding from the private Housing Opportunity Investment Fund was denied. It was denied by LISC, a firm hired by the city to distribute private dollars for affordable housing.

“From the beginning of our efforts to re-develop Brookhill, my goal was to preserve the strong bonds of community, ensure affordable housing, and honor the legacy of this historic site and its people. I have been assured that these goals will be front and center under the new ownership,” Hendrickson wrote in the March 6 letter.

In the new letter, Hendrickson said he “came to the regretful conclusion” that they could not muster the level of public and private support needed to redevelop Brookhill Village.

“After 3 years of dedicated work and over $400,000 cash invested out of pocket and hundreds thousands of dollars of uncompensated effort by myself, Pat Garrett, Terry Shook, Lookout Ventures, Shook Kelley, and other stakeholders, I have come to the regretful conclusion that we could not muster the level of public and private support needed to redevelop Brookhill Village. In spite of the hard work and accomplishments by our team and stakeholders, the necessary public funding and support was not available to redevelop Brookhill Village in a manner that was financially viable and respectful of its heritage and current residents,” Hendrickson wrote.

Hendrickson wrote about what Mike Griffin’s plan for Brookhill would be.

“My understanding is that Griffin’s plan involves privately funded affordable units and, while different from our approach, provides continued opportunities for Brookhill residents and the legacy of Brookhill Village that we have all sought to respect. I am very hopeful that this approach will be successful,” Hendrickson wrote.

“We have to make this work and it sounds like we’re going to have another try,” Ray McKinnon, President of South Tryon Community Development Corporation said.

Mckinnon has talked to the new owners about plans for Brookhill.

“I think there is at least a vision to ensure there are affordable units on the site,” McKinnon said.

He is cautiously optimistic after multiple changes for redevelopment at Brookhill.

In 2020, a group hosted a live stream event to remind people of the rich history and culture of Brookhill Village which has been on South Tryon since 1951.

“On behalf of our team, I want to thank the community and supporters of Brookhill Village for their unwavering focus on honoring the legacy of Brookhill’s history and on the vision of affordable housing as an important part its future. I look forward to this next chapter of Brookhill’s story under new ownership and wish the best to all stakeholders and current and future residents of this historic community,” Tom Hendrickson wrote to conclude his letter.

The future of Brookhill is now in the hands of the new owner and residents are wondering - what’s next?

People living in Brookhill don’t know much except for what was outlined in a letter sent to them last week about the name changing, but there’s hope the new plan has room for the people who call this historic neighborhood home.

“It’s hard. It’s really hard,” Xavier Maddox, a Brookhill resident said.

Hard not to feel forgotten when you live in a neighborhood like Brookhill.

“To get those promises that stuff is going to be renewed and refurbished and everything is going to be better, for nothing to happen in two years, it’s heartbreaking,” Maddox said.

The historic neighborhood off South Tryon has long heard promises for redevelopment – and now another change in plans as one developer backs out – making way for another.

“We’re up in the air like what’s going to happen to us, will we be able to continue to live here?,” Stacey Starks, a resident of Brookhill Village said.

This neighborhood built in 1951 is in need of major repairs, and many of the homes sit vacant.

“Cracks, it gets cold, winters are horrible,” Maddox said.

Despite optimism from organizers about redevelopment, neighbors living in Brookhill who have heard so many promises are unsure.

“I guess I need to start working more overtime so I can put more money in the bank just in case I do get a letter telling me you have 30 days to relocate,” Starks said.

WBTV did reach out to Mike Griffin, the new owner, to learn more about the plans and his timeline but have yet to hear back.

