Charlotte’s oldest craft brewer to anchor Ballantyne’s new entertainment district

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is expanding with another location set to open in south Charlotte next year.

Northwood Investors acquired the 535-acre property in Ballantyne in Feb. 2017 which will house a dining, retail, and entertainment district known as “The Bowl at Ballantyne”.

Charlotte’s oldest craft brewer, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, will be the anchor tenant.

“From my perspective, I have small kids, and I started going to Olde Meck when they first opened,” said Northwood Retail’s Jonathan Stewart.

According to Northwood Investors LLC, the new location will be the largest brewery concept in south Charlotte, with almost 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a second-level mezzanine balcony.

“It’s really about just bringing that offering closer to the residents of South Charlotte, you know, obviously into South Carolina down 521,” said Stewart.

Olde Meck’s new location is part of the larger Ballantyne Reimagined Project, which will be situated behind the Ballantyne Hotel.

Stewart says what was once a golf course will now be The Bowl at Ballantyne.

“There’s great offerings in South Charlotte. As the population continues to grow, we just hope to be able to provide additional options. "

The Bowl will be Ballantyne’s new living room, kitchen and concert hall, “filling the gap between work and home with opportunities for culinary exploration, shopping, entertainment and healthy living,” a news release stated.

The area is known for being a suburban area.

The new development challenges that with its 24-hour, walkable, mixed-use neighborhood.

“You could have a nice walk, let your kids play,” said Stewart. “You now can stay in your backyard.”

There isn’t an exact address yet, but the Bowl will be located behind the Ballantyne Hotel on Ballantyne Commons Parkway and is slated to open in fall or winter of 2023.

The project also includes a 6-acre park with activity zones and programming, and an amphitheater with a capacity of 3,500 that will host ticketed and free events, including concerts, food festivals, and markets.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

