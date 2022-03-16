New development in downtown Concord creating some temporary road closures

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Progress continues on the three residential and mixed-use Novi properties that will enhance Downtown Concord as a destination for what the city calls “high-performance living, dining, and entertainment.”

This is the first new construction we’ve seen for a while in downtown where it’s new residential mixed use project going up in downtown Concord,” said Concord Economic Development Manager Joseph Beasley. “We want people to know that downtown Concord is open for business, and that pedestrian foot traffic is accessible on Market Street while that is closed.”

Closures on Market Street SW are planned began Wednesday to allow construction crews to begin installation of a 155-foot tower crane with a 177 foot working radius on the site of the future Novi Rise property.

“The construction is certainly…it’s out there, we knew it would be going on so we’re really working hard to work around it,” said Nick Konawalik of the Mac Tabby Coffee and Cat Cafe on Market St. “From a logistical standpoint with the construction, it’s just navigating it, but once the influx come in that are residents of those three buildings, we really feel like it’ll be a great thing for not just for our business, but all of the businesses on Union Street.”

Contractors working on the Novi Rise property, located directly behind City Hall, will close Market Street SW on Wednesday, March 16 began at 7 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. The following day, contractors will partially close Market Street again; traffic will be reduced to one lane only on Thursday, March 17, from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the Market Street closures, crews will reopen Barbrick Avenue to through traffic. Motorists are reminded that Spring Street SW remains closed to through traffic between Barbrick Avenue and Cabarrus Avenue. Please refer to the attached map for details.

Additional closures along Market Street SW are anticipated to begin next Wednesday, March 23, to allow crews to continue installation of the tower crane. More information on this closure will follow in the coming days.

The Novi Rise property is one of three residential and mixed-use projects underway in Downtown Concord by Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG). In August 2021, LMG broke ground on three major developments – Novi Rise, Novi Flats, and Novi Lofts – which together represent an estimated $70 million of private investment in downtown. The Novi Rise property will be the largest of the three projects and represents an estimated $38.5 million in private investment. The project will include 167 units including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with underground parking and retail space on the street level.

“It’s adding to our quality of life I think, but adding that opportunity for residents to live, work, and play in downtown Concord,” Beasley added.

For more information on all of the development underway in Downtown Concord, visit concorddowntown.com.

