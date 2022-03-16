NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-485
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 inner loop in northwest Charlotte
A possible standoff is brewing between Morganton city leaders and property owners who are...
Morganton couple cited for homeless encampment on their property
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
A 14-year-old died in a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.
14-year-old dead, 13-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but the...
Authorities: Driver shot after hitting three Union County Sheriff’s cruisers during attempted traffic stop

Latest News

New Indy Containerboard says they are well on their way to honoring the South Carolina...
S.C. health leaders urge EPA to quickly take action against New Indy over odor issues
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American citizen killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine