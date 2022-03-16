NC DHHS Flu
#MollysKids: Devin Kiser passes away after battle with pediatric cancer

He was surrounded by his mom, dad, two older sisters, Tessa and Ainsley, and his younger...
He was surrounded by his mom, dad, two older sisters, Tessa and Ainsley, and his younger sister, Brielle.(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s difficult news to relay with no easy path to say it. So, just going to type it directly: At 4:45 am this morning, Devin Kiser, one of our #MollysKids from Mooresville, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

He was surrounded by his mom, dad, two older sisters, Tessa and Ainsley, and his younger sister, Brielle.

“The girls were here with us as we all said goodbye,” said his dad, Mike. “We had to say goodbye to our buddy, our son, our hero.”

Devin had been fighting the (supposedly) most “curable” form of childhood cancer. Leukemia. For some reason over the past five years—so often there are no answers and no “why” to cancer—Devin’s leukemia kept showing up in various places. Recently this Coddle Creek Elementary student had a fourth relapse and his organs started to fail. He left school to go into the hospital.

Devin Kiser surrounded by family at Levine's Children's Hospital
Devin Kiser surrounded by family at Levine's Children's Hospital(Family Photo)

His grandmother, Patsy Kiser, wrote a couple of days ago with an update. His mom, Allison Kiser, has been by Devin’s side in the PICU at Levine Children’s Hospital, she said, every second. Allison wrote tonight.

She is strong, broken, and exhausted. But she wanted all of you to know how much she and her family appreciates the support they feel in this moment.

When we first introduced Devin last October, he’d received a perfect match bone marrow donor… someone the family hadn’t known. The transplant started out a success, but by September, doctors found the leukemia was back. (That original post, here >> https://tinyurl.com/k24986sk)

Just keep going back to what Devin’s dad wrote:

“We had to say goodbye to our buddy, our son, our hero.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.

Please send thoughts to this family going through what no one ever hopes they have to face.

Thinking of you Allison, Mike, Tessa, Ainsley, Brielle, and all who loved your boy.

#MollysKids

