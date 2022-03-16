NC DHHS Flu
Missing Iredell County woman may be in Gastonia area, authorities say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are searching for a missing Iredell County woman who may be in the Gastonia area.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Niecy Rose Moore was last seen in the area of Shinnville Road in Mooresville on March 14.

Moore is reported to suffer from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, authorities said. She is possibly in the Gastonia area with an unknown man, according to law enforcement.

Deputies said it appears Moore took an Uber to East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia on March 14. That is her last known location.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3180 or (704) 878-3100.

