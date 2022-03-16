NC DHHS Flu
Former Rowan County Tax Administrator indicted for embezzling, other charges

Court records show more than $5000 was allegedly embezzled by Kelvin Byrd
Kelvin Byrd worked for Rowan County from 2012 to 2019.
Kelvin Byrd worked for Rowan County from 2012 to 2019.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the former tax administrator for Rowan County has been indicted on one count of embezzlement by a local government official, two counts of bribery and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Court records indicated that Byrd embezzled $5,049 from Rowan County between December 16, 2015, and November 19, 2016.

Byrd resigned from his position in 2019 after serving the county for seven years. Prior to that, Byrd worked in Watauga County for 26 years.

According to Rowan County Manager Aaron Church, Byrd resigned his employment effective October 23, 2019, prior to the end of his then current appointment. After his resignation, irregularities were discovered that required further review. Rowan County immediately retained the law firm of Parker Poe to conduct an independent internal investigation of the irregularities.

Consistent with the recommendations of that internal investigation and on behalf of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, legal counsel requested that the District Attorney and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) open an investigation into the irregularities.

The District Attorney then forwarded the information to the NC Conference of District Attorneys financial division which has overseen the investigation by NC SBI.

“Rowan County cooperated fully with NC SBI requests for documents, records and interviews. Rowan County strives to maintain transparency, however, all of the records related to this investigation are subject to the NCGS 132-1.4 investigative record exception to public records and thus will not be provided,” the county said in a statement.

“Rowan County appreciates that this exception protects both the constitutional rights of any person facing criminal charges as well as the ability of NC SBI and prosecutors to present and prosecute their case,” the statement said. “The citizens of Rowan County should know that the Board of Commissioners has addressed these tax irregularities in a prompt and professional manner.”

Previously, the position of Tax Assessor and Tax Collector were combined into one position as the Tax Administrator. After these irregularities were discovered the Board of Commissioners eliminated the Administrator position and divested the authority into two separate positions, both of whom report to the Board of Commissioners.

“This created a firewall of solid checks and balances that reduced centralized authority, therefore providing safeguards against future irregularities,” the statement said. “Furthermore, Rowan County has recovered all tax amounts in question related to the irregularities.”

