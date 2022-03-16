14-year-old dead, 13-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting took place on Baltimore Avenue outside of the Southside Homes apartment complex around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, two teen victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead. The second teen is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a CMPD report, the victim is a 14-year-old boy, while a 13-year-old boy was injured in the shooting.

According to a CMPD report, the victim is a 14-year-old boy, while a 13-year-old boy was injured in the shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells WBTV that both victims were CMS students. A teacher confirmed the 14-year-old who died attended Randolph Road Middle School.

Community activist and founder of Take Back our Hoods, Lucille Puckett, told WBTV she went out to the scene after it happened.

“Blocks of this community was roped off and bullets, shell casings, markings, was from one end to another,” Puckett said. “It was a mini-war zone out here.”

Neighbors tell WBTV they are not shocked this happened because the sound of gunshots in the Southside Homes area has become commonplace.

“Something goes on all the time,” neighbor Maggie Simpson told WBTV. “They shot through my door one time.”

Simpson said she has lived in the complex for 63 years and the violence continues to worsen.

“A whole lot needs to change,” Simpson said.

Puckett has some ideas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells WBTV that both victims were CMS students. A teacher confirmed the 14-year-old who died attended Randolph Road Middle School.

“This is a public housing development,” she said. “Just like they have regular meetings for the adults, they need to start having meetings for these teenagers, especially the teenage boys to talk about the violence, to talk about the conflict resolution.”

Police say neighbors need to start talking.

“We’re trying to canvass the area and unfortunately not receiving as much cooperation as we would like to bring some resolve to this tragedy,” Major Jackie Bryley told WBTV on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.