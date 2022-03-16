CFD: Traffic shut down due to fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say traffic is shut down in an area of west Charlotte due to a fire Wednesday morning.

The situation is unfolding on Reid Brook Lane, and it started around 10 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department said traffic is shut down in the area and drivers should avoid that area.

Structure Fire!!! 3100 blk. Of Reid Brook Ln. Traffic is shutdown in that area. Please avoid that area….. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 16, 2022

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.