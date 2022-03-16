CFD: Traffic shut down due to fire in west Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
The situation is unfolding on Reid Brook Lane, and it started around 10 a.m.(Lee Stikeleather/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say traffic is shut down in an area of west Charlotte due to a fire Wednesday morning.

The situation is unfolding on Reid Brook Lane, and it started around 10 a.m.

Charlotte Fire Department said traffic is shut down in the area and drivers should avoid that area.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

