Catawba College in Salisbury to host “Teach-In” about Russian invasion of Ukraine

Public invited to attend March 24 at 11:00 a.m.
CAT Alumni House and the Stanback Plaza.
CAT Alumni House and the Stanback Plaza.(Wayne Hinshaw)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Associate Professor of Politics, Dr. Norris Feeney, will provide a teach-in about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, March 24 at 11 a.m. on Stanback Plaza at Catawba’s Salisbury campus. Members of the Salisbury and surrounding communities, Catawba students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to attend.

The world has watched full-scale war return to Eastern Europe since the last weeks of February. Many have rightly looked on with disbelief and outrage as the security situation in Eastern Europe evolved from warnings of potential conflict to dire predictions of an escalation of this regional conflict involving a sole nuclear power, into a global conflict involving all nuclear superpowers. As the initial shock of a broken peace wears off, many find themselves wondering how the world changed so quickly, and what the consequences will be for themselves and their families, those abroad, and the future of global politics.

The teach-in will provide an opportunity to explore questions individuals may have together. While the future of the conflict is uncertain, war is not a new phenomenon, and this is not the first 21st century conflict involving Ukraine and Russia.

Feeney will use the knowledge gained in the study of past militarized conflicts to discuss the causes of this particular conflict more clearly, identify

opportunities for the cessation of hostilities, and highlight the most likely outcomes and lasting consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The teach-in will begin with introductory remarks by Feeney aimed at preparing the group to discuss the current crisis without resorting to unthinking hyperbole while still respecting the severity of the situation and significance of the likely aftershocks. A brief sketch of various academic explanations of war will follow. The remainder of the event will feature conversations led by questions posed by the audience moderated by Feeney.

