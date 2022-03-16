NC DHHS Flu
Biden signs renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

