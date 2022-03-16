Authorities: Jailed Union Co. drug trafficker charged in woman’s death from fentanyl-laced pills

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said a jailed drug trafficker in Union County is facing an additional charge after a woman he gave pills to died after taking them.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Ibele was served a second-degree murder charge on Tuesday at the Union County jail where he was already in custody for a prior heroin trafficking arrest.

Detectives said an investigation that began in December 2021 determined that Ibele provided a 31-year-old Indian Trail woman with “illegally street pressed pills” that contained fentanyl.

The woman died shortly after taking the pills Ibele gave to her, according to law enforcement.

Ibele went before a judge on Tuesday and received an additional secured bond on the second-degree murder charge. His total bond amount is now $2.75 million, deputies said.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of UCSO deputies and investigators, Mr. Ibele will no longer be a threat to our community,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement.

