NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman jailed under $500K bond after child hospitalized due to possible malnourishment in Gastonia

Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after investigators consulted with the Gaston County DA’s office.
Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after...
Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after investigators consulted with the Gaston County DA’s office.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a woman who is being held in jail under a $500,000 bond after her child was hospitalized due to possible malnourishment in Gastonia.

The initial call for a medical-related event was at a home on Cameron Avenue on March 6 around 2:30 pm. 

The child was immediately taken to the hospital at that time.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the child was possibly malnourished. 

Shameka White was recently charged with felony child abuse, severe bodily injury after investigators consulted with the Gaston County DA’s office.

She is being held under a $500,000 bond at Gaston County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-485
One killed, one injured in crash on I-485 inner loop in northwest Charlotte
Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
A 14-year-old died in a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.
14-year-old dead, 13-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
A possible standoff is brewing between Morganton city leaders and property owners who are...
Morganton couple cited for homeless encampment on their property
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but the...
Authorities: Driver shot after hitting three Union County Sheriff’s cruisers during attempted traffic stop

Latest News

Researchers expect the BA.2 version of the omicron variant to rapidly spread.
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreading across U.S. as COVID cases rise in parts of Europe and China
This comes after MorningStar recently said it would redevelop the tower into an active adult...
York County claims Heritage Tower should have come down in 2013
The crash is at I-77 northbound at Clanton Road involves a mini-bus.
Crash on I-77 N at Clanton Road in Charlotte snarls traffic
Gov. Roy Cooper has a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Gov. Cooper set to announce next phase of NC’s COVID-19 response
It comes as the state continues to see a decline in new cases.
Gov. Cooper set to announce next phase of NC’s COVID-19 response