Trees of Valor take root in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Something in the store front windows of several buildings in downtown Salisbury is getting the attention of folks passing by. The Christmas trees aren’t leftover holiday decorations, they’re in place to pay tribute to veterans and those serving in the military.

One of the faces on a white tree is that of Lakeina Frances, a Rowan County native who was serving in the US Navy onboard the USS Cole. Francis was killed in the line of duty when a terrorist bomb was detonated along the port side of the ship while it was refueling in Aden, Yemen, on Oct. 12, 2000.

There are American flags, lots of red, white, and blue, and pictures of those who served from the present day and going back many generations. They’re called Trees of Valor. A woman from Kernersville came up with the idea when her son, who is a Marine, was deployed in 2018.

“The Tree of Valor is a traveling pictorial exhibit honoring those in the military, past and present,” the organization posted on its Facebook page. “The goal is never letting them be forgotten by sharing them from sea to shining sea.”

The idea caught on and the founder started decorating artificial Christmas trees with pictures provided to her by family members of servicemen and women, then displaying them in various communities. All branches of the US military are honored, and there’s even a display to pay tribute to Ukrainian service members.

The displays can be seen at 130 S. Main St. in the former Wells Fargo building, 123 E. Innes St., and at 206 S. Main St. Many folks who walk and work downtown say the displays are impressive.

“It looks like a gesture for someone who’s got a family member in the service, looking at that would make them feel good and I think if that makes them feel good, that cannot be a bad thing,” said Jenni Pfaff.

This is a traveling exhibit that will be here for a few more weeks before moving on.

More information about The Tree of Valor can be found on the Facebook page or by contacting Lori Egerter at thetreeofvalor@gmail.com or by calling 717-515-7418.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.