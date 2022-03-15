NC DHHS Flu
Terrific Tuesday followed by a First Alert for another wet Wednesday

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight with a small shower risk.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine early today will give way to a few more clouds this afternoon and pleasant readings that will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

  • Most of the next week above normal
  • First Alert: Another wet Wednesday
  • Next front comes Friday, few showers

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight with a small shower risk. It won’t be nearly as cold as recent nights with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

There’s a First Alert in play for Wednesday, but it won’t rain all day long.  In fact, based on the latest guidance, the morning commute around the Piedmont might not be greatly impacted by wet weather. However, as the day wears on, rain will overspread the Carolinas and there may even be a few thunder rumbles during the afternoon when rain appears to be heaviest. 

Rain will continue Wednesday night before quickly tapering down early Thursday morning, putting down about an inch for most WBTV neighborhoods, give or take. With readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s, Wednesday will be the only below-average day in the next week.

The rain will end very early Thursday morning, allowing for sunshine to return with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees.

Friday will be warm with highs in the lower 70s, but another front will bring showers back to the area late in the day and Friday night before ending early Saturday morning.  Unlike last weekend, there won’t be any cold air behind Friday night’s front, so both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs of at least 70 degrees.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

