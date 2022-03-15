Suspect accused of shooting Meck County deputy is indicted by Grand Jury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and injuring a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy in February was indicted by a Grand Jury on Monday.

Aidan Bryant, 23, had his case heard by a Grand Jury, which indicted him. The indictment will now transfer Bryant’s case to the Superior Court and negates the need for any further hearings in district court.

On Feb. 19, Bryant was accused of shooting Deputy Dijon Whyms during a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. After a confrontation, police said Bryant fired multiple shots at Deputy Whyms, hitting him twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body.

Whyms returned fire, injuring Bryant. Bryant fled the scene and was later located at an urgent care. Bryant was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Whyms underwent successful surgery and is now recovering.

Bryant will receive a new court date in Superior Court.

