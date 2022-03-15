NC DHHS Flu
Suspect accused of shooting Meck County deputy is indicted by Grand Jury

The man accused of shooting and injuring a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy in February was indicted by a Grand Jury on Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT
Aidan Bryant, 23, had his case heard by a Grand Jury, which indicted him. The indictment will now transfer Bryant’s case to the Superior Court and negates the need for any further hearings in district court.

On Feb. 19, Bryant was accused of shooting Deputy Dijon Whyms during a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. After a confrontation, police said Bryant fired multiple shots at Deputy Whyms, hitting him twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body.

RELATED: Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates deputy’s birthday as he recovers after shooting

Whyms returned fire, injuring Bryant. Bryant fled the scene and was later located at an urgent care. Bryant was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Whyms underwent successful surgery and is now recovering.

Bryant will receive a new court date in Superior Court.

