Rowan Sheriff’s Office offering summer camps for kids

Free camp offers lots of activities for 4th, 5th, 6th graders
Looking for gold is one of the activities that has been included in past G.R.E.A.T. camps.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office is once again offering the popular G.R.E.A.T. camps for kids in grades 4, 5, and 6 this summer. There is free food, fun, enrichment sessions, games, and trips. A free lunch will be provided each day.

A variety of fun and competitive games will be played. Trips may include swimming, bowling, and other fun and interesting places and activities.

Enrichment sessions will include Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T.) instruction from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and guest instructors from members of the community.

There is no charge for the summer camp activities. Deputies say the goal is to provide a fun, safe environment where you can increase your cultural awareness, social skills, and peer interaction and learn ways to be a responsible and successful young person.

There are a limited number of openings. Applications can be submitted now for three sessions:

1. Session One: June 6- 10 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Mt. Zion UCC China Grove)

2. Session Two: June 13-17 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (First Baptist Church Salisbury)

3. Session Three: June 20-24 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Erwin Middle School)

(All Session will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. on Friday)

Applications are due May 2, 2022

Apply online at www.rowancountync.gov/GREAT

If you are accepted into the program, you will receive a verification letter with details and attendance information.

