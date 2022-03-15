NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating after man shot and killed in west Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Monday night.

Police said a shooting took place around 7:16 p.m. at 3100 Avalon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located 58-year-old Gerald McCombs suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the initial investigation, a person of interest was contacted and is being interviewed by detectives. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

