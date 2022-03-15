Police chase that began in Locust reaches conclusion with law enforcement from three counties

LOCUST, N.C. (WBTV) - A police pursuit that began in Locust on Tuesday eventually involved several law enforcement agencies on the ground and in the air.

Locust Police say the pursuit began Just before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday when a Locust patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a silver Toyota truck. The officer reported seeing the driver commit a traffic violation as it left the Locust Wal-Mart area.

Police say the driver refused to stop, and then began traveling at a high rate of speed westbound toward Charlotte. Police then learned that the driver was suspected of stealing multiple televisions and other items from the Locust Wal-Mart. Police also discovered that the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from Charlotte.

The driver continued driving toward Charlotte at a high rate of speed. Locust officers continued the pursuit for approximately 12 miles. In the Charlotte-Mint Hill area near the 9000 block of Arlington Church Road, the suspect vehicle crashed and the driver fled the area on foot.

Locust officers pursued on foot with help from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and Mint Hill Police Department. CMPD’s aviation division and K9s from multiple agencies were also deployed. After a ground search that lasted approximately an hour, the suspect, now identified as Keeshon Bennett of Charlotte, was apprehended without incident.

Police say there was no damage to other property reported as a result of the pursuit, with the only damage occurring to the suspect vehicle. No injuries were reported to be suffered by any civilians, involved officers, or Mr. Bennett.

In a press release, the Locust Police Department thanked CMPD, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mint Hill Police Department for “our strong working relationship between agencies, and their tremendous contributions in this particular incident bringing this pursuit and search to a safe conclusion with an arrest made.”

Bennett was charged by the Locust Police Department with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and all applicable larceny and traffic related offenses. Additional charges will be evaluated and assessed related to applicable habitual larceny or habitual felon charges. CMPD is conducting the investigation of the motor vehicle theft and any involvement by Bennett. Bennett was transported to Stanly County Jail. He is presumed innocent in court until proven guilty in that same court.

“The Locust Police Department again reminds that our officers by policy are allowed to pursue vehicles who fail to stop when our officers have a valid and lawful reason to stop a vehicle,” wrote Locust Chief of Police Jeff B. Shew. “Our officers pursue safely and by policy, but they are authorized to pursue every single time no matter where that pursuit may go.”

