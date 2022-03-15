Pleasant for Tuesday, with a First Alert for rain on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers are expected to develop beginning Tuesday night, continue during the day Wednesday, and taper off into early Thursday morning. A few rain showers are possible for late Friday into early Saturday, with drier weather for the remainder of the weekend.

Mild Tuesday afternoon, with increasing clouds.

First Alert Wednesday: Scattered rain, which will be heavy at times.

Highs in the 60s and 70s for the week and weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 30s.

Even though Tuesday morning will be chilly, the afternoon hours will be mild, with highs in the upper 60s, as clouds increase through the day.

Futurecast Wednesday (WBTV)

Rain showers are expected to begin Tuesday night, and linger for the Wednesday morning commute, with temperatures around 50 degrees. Scattered rain, which will be heavy at times, is expected to develop through the day Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s. Rain showers are expected to diminish in coverage Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning.

Rain showers should diminish for your St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, yet mostly cloudy skies may linger for most of the day. Thursday afternoon will be mild, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Milder temperatures return for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s. A weak cold front will move through the Carolinas Friday night into early Saturday, bringing the chance for a few scattered rain showers.

Sunday is the first official day of spring, with the spring equinox officially at 11:33 AM Sunday, March 20th.

Also, expect tree pollen to continue to increase in the coming days. Currently, mold and cedar are in the moderate to high range, with pine and oak pollen beginning to be detected.

Have your rain gear for Wednesday, yet enjoy the milder temperatures ahead!

