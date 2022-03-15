NC DHHS Flu
Person of interest sought in connection with deadly shooting off Freeland Drive in Salisbury

Just before 9 p.m. on March 3, Michael Connor, Jr., was found shot to death in a parking lot off Freeland Drive.
Police are seeking a man who may have information into a deadly Salisbury shooting.
Police are seeking a man who may have information into a deadly Salisbury shooting.(Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Salisbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 3, Michael Connor, Jr., was found shot to death in a parking lot off Freeland Drive.

On Tuesday morning, the Salisbury Police Department posted photos to its Facebook page of a man investigators believe may have valuable information regarding that shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 638-5262 or send an email.

