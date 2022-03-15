NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A new twist on a familiar scam targeting the elderly

Woman pays out $1000′s to a man posing as an FBI agent
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars in a slightly new twist on a familiar scam that targets the elderly.

According to a report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a man contacted deputies to say that his 82-year-old mother had been scammed. The man said that his mother received a phone call on March 10 from a man claiming to be an FBI agent. The caller told the woman that she had an outstanding warrant for money laundering.

The woman was said to be “frightened by the conversation.” The caller told her to go to CVS, Walgreen’s, and the Circle K gas station on Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury to purchase several gift cards. The woman purchased four $500 gift cards and four Google gift cards at $50 each. The man then called back and had the woman to read the cards to him so that he could access the money.

Sensing something was wrong, the woman went to her bank to start a fraud investigation.

Chief Deputy David Ramsey of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says that calls like this are not legitimate. No law enforcement agency will instruct people to purchase git cards in order to satisfy a debt. Ramsey says callers should hang up when such calls are received.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
A 14-year-old died in a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Charlotte.
14-year-old dead, 13-year-old injured after shooting in southwest Charlotte
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but the...
Authorities: Driver shot after hitting three Union County Sheriff’s cruisers during attempted traffic stop
Crash on I-485
Deadly crash closes portion of I-485 inner loop in northwest Charlotte
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte

Latest News

The plan was to build a new Brookhill that will include 324 units. 160 of them will go for...
Owner drops interest in Brookhill Village redevelopment project, conveys it to Charlotte businessman
Old Meck’s new location is part of the larger Ballantyne Reimagined Project, which will be...
Charlotte’s oldest craft brewer to anchor Ballantyne’s new entertainment district
A possible standoff is brewing between Morganton city leaders and property owners who are...
Morganton couple cited for homeless encampment on their property
Charlotte’s oldest craft brewer to anchor Ballantyne’s new entertainment district
Cloudy, wet weather continues Wednesday afternoon, evening