Mecklenburg County groups slated to get COVID-19 relief money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands of dollars from the American Rescue Plan are slated to be allocated to some Mecklenburg County organizations on the ground assisting those impacted by COVID-19.

It’s the first round of funds and it’s money the organizations desperately need.

Related: Understanding the American Rescue Plan Act, beyond the $1,400 stimulus checks

They’re helping with everything from mental health and childcare to infrastructure and affordable housing and homelessness.

Leaders at two organizations focused on helping those find shelter said the money cannot come at a more important time.

Staff at The Relatives, which assists with youth homelessness, and Roof Above say the pandemic and the affordable housing crisis in the city have made it hard to accommodate the influx of people looking for a lifeline.

They said the money couldn’t come at a more pertinent time.

“Sixty percent come through without a high school diploma, so we help them with their GEDs, help get them housing,” Trish Hobson, executive director of The Relatives, said. “So, we’re providing subsidy so they can be stable in an apartment and work on their jobs and their education.”

“I think, if anything we’ve learned during the pandemic, is the healthcare crisis that homelessness is,” Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, said. “So, simply offering people a place to be at night is a step at keeping people alive and getting people basic needs.”

The Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners are set to discuss the funding during Tuesday night’s meeting. Check back with WBTV for more on what they decide.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.