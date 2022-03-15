NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. neighborhood groups call for change in process of renting public parks

Neighborhood associations are hoping to see a greater number of fee waivers for nonprofits hosting events at the park and a more streamlined permit application process.
Neighborhood groups want change when it comes to the process for renting public parks in Mecklenburg County.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighborhood groups want a change in the process for renting public parks in Mecklenburg County.

They say permitting fees can rack up to close to $1,000, when in other cities, it would cost a couple hundred.

They’re bringing their concerns to the Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting on Monday night.

“As we’re already asking for millions of dollars for greenways, we need to fix this very simple foundational problem within our system,” said Shamaiye Haynes of West Charlotte.

Haynes says it shouldn’t be this expensive or difficult to rent a public park for a public event.

“And it’s a hassle every time you try to do something in the park,” Haynes said.

Right now, neighbors say you have to submit an application for use of the park, get insurance coverage, and provide a map of activities - and it doesn’t help that prices aren’t easily accessible online.

“When we rented the Midwood Park for our fall festival in October of last year, basic (inaudible) cost was about $950. For similar rentals – I know in Atlanta that cost would be around $250,” a neighbor said.

Kevin Sweat, who’s part of the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association, has joined a coalition of more than 20 other neighborhood associations, asking commissioners to address their concerns.

“The parks are for the people. They’re for the citizens and they’re for neighborhoods that want to hold these events, these community-building events that allow folks to come together and celebrate their community and we think that should be something that should be easier and less expensive than it currently stands,” said Sweat.

At Monday night’s meeting, neighborhood associations are hoping to see a greater number of fee waivers for nonprofits hosting events at the park and a more streamlined permit application process.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

