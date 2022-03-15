Meck County Detention Center to resume face-to-face visitation next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Detention Center will resume face-to-face visitation next week for residents.

The no-contact visitations will be allowed again on March 21 and residents and visitors can see each other through a plexiglass partition. Both visitors and residents will still be required to wear masks while inside the detention facility.

The face-to-face guidance comes from MCSO’s healthcare provider Wellpath Inc and Mecklenburg County Public Health

“This is an opportunity to reunite families safely and hopefully decrease the stress and anxiety levels of the residents and staff inside the facility,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden. “The pandemic has been a strain, but our nationally recognized protocols helped to decrease exposure and cases to a point that we can begin opening visitation again.

