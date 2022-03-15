How to deal with being carsick: Toyota of N Charlotte tips

Have you ever been carsick? When you’re a passenger in a car who gets carsick, it can make for a seriously miserable travel experience. When you’re a driver, on the other hand, it’s a whole different story. Being carsick can lead to distracted driving which in turn can lead to a car accident. That’s why it’s important to know how to handle being carsick, and the experts at Toyota of N Charlotte are here to help. Check out our tips!

Six tips for when you feel carsick

Tip #1: Consider ginger. Did you know that ginger can aid in relieving nausea? You can try ginger candy, ginger ale, or ginger tea to try and settle your stomach. Additionally, peppermint - even the smell of it - can help curb nausea and make you feel better. Keep candies on hand in your N Charlotte Toyota or stop for a ginger ale at the next gas station when you feel carsick.

Tip #2: Keep your eyes trained on the road ahead. This is a no-brainer if you’re driving (you’re already doing it). But if you’re a passenger, look straight forward. Looking out the side or back windows can make you feel more carsick, and so can putting your head down on your knees or lying down. Sit up straight, keep your head straight, and look straight ahead.

Tip #3: Eat a snack. Try eating a snack to settle your stomach when you feel carsick. However, stick with simple options like fresh fruit, crackers, or pretzels to reduce acid in your stomach and settle it. Greasy, heavy, or rich food can actually ake you feel worse than you did before.

Tip #4: Breathe deeply. Pop open that mediation app and breathe deeply - in through your nose, out through your mouth. This will help to distract your mind from the fact that you feel carsick and might help you get past the nausea.

Tip #5: Grab onto something. If you feel dizzy and nauseated, try placing one foot flat on the floor (obviously not the one on the accelerator) or gripping something steady with your hand. This will help stabilize you and hopefully relieve your sense of nausea.

Tip #6: Try meds. If all else fails, go for the meds. However, make sure to consider that some anti-nausea meds can make you tired, which can be dangerous when you’re behind the wheel. Ask someone else to drive or pull over until you don’t feel so drowsy so you can avoid a car accident. You can also try ginger pills and water!

Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help you have the best drive time

Have more questions about safe driving, road trip tips, and driving in general? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today at (704) 875-9199 or stop by. We’re just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road.