Gastonia real estate developer traveling to Ukrainian border to help refugees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, Joe Lenihan, the developer behind the Loray Mill apartments in Gastonia, will fly to Poland.

He will spend two weeks in eastern Ukraine, serving as a volunteer at the Ukrainian border.

He says watching the devastating footage on television led him to book the flight.

“I didn’t want to just write a check, so I wanted to go,” Lenihan said. “So I said okay, I’m gonna go.”

Before he goes, he’s raising money for school items for refugee children.

“$15 will pay for a package of school supplies for these kids,” he said.

On his first visit to the border he will pass out 1,000 kits filled with markers, playing cards and coloring books.

“I can give away supplies for a couple days,” he said. “I’ll hand out food, I’ll hand out water, whatever it takes. I’ll hand out hugs on the street corner if I have to.”

He says volunteer work throughout his life showed him how important it is to give back.

“I’ve seen before what crayons and a coloring book can do for a child who has almost nothing,” he said. “So I said that’s what we’re gonna focus on.”

Lenihan says the decision to take action was a simple one.

“I have the time, I have the financial resources, so I made the decision,” he said. “I can, therefore I should. My hope is that people who cannot go will donate, and people who want to go will join me. I already have three or four who say ‘I’m going on the next trip.’”

He says this is just the start of his efforts and he hopes to bring 10,000 kits with him on his second trip to the border this summer.

He will spend the first week of this initial trip alone, before one of his business partners joins him for the second half of it.

He is also in contact with the Jesuit Refugee Service, who he will work with at the border.

To donate to his mission, which he is calling L2 Ukraine Relief, click here.

