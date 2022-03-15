Davidson students, fans ready to cheer on Wildcats in NCAA Tournament

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Come Friday, the Davidson Wildcats men’s basketball team will play in its first NCAA Tournament since the 2017-2018 season.

The Wildcats, led by legendary head coach Bob McKillop, enter the tournament as a 10-seed and will play the Michigan State Spartans Friday evening. The Wildcats currently have a 27-6 record on the season and finished first in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

While the Davidson College campus is quiet this week because students are on spring break, fans are still excited for Friday night’s game.

“Oh, it’s awesome. This street is always packed when games are going on. This road, being someone that lives local, is always super exciting,” said John Freschette, a Davidson resident.

Owen Lekki, a Davidson College freshman and member of the track team, said he too has noticed the excitement surrounding this year’s men’s basketball team.

“Just the atmosphere at Davidson is great. People are so excited for how good the team is,” said Lekki.

John Cock, a Davidson College alum, explained that the success of this year’s team brings back fond memories.

“It’s exciting. Makes me think of 2008,” said Cock.

Davidson’s men’s basketball team made a run to the Elite 8 in 2008. The team was led by star guard Steph Curry.

“Obviously, Steph Curry is what they’re known for so whenever they’re in it, it’s a big deal. The town is super invested in the program in general so it’s exciting,” Freschette.

Noah Landau, a freshman student at Davidson, said he has class with some of the players on the basketball team and looks forward to cheering them on in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s really nice to get lunch with them. They’re really humble guys and they’re putting in the work,” explained Landau.

Lekki told WBTV he’s hoping he’ll be able to attend Friday night’s game. Davidson College is about a two-hour drive from Greenville, South Carolina.

“We’re gonna see what happens. Obviously, Davidson’s a big sports school. I’m on the track team so we’re gonna see if coach is gonna let us skip practice and head on down to the game. Fingers are crossed. I think it will end up happening so I’m hoping to be there,” said Lekki.

Davidson’s opening game against the Michigan State Spartans is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. EST on Friday. The game will air live on WBTV (CBS).

