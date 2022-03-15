NC DHHS Flu
Crash involving train, dump truck injures two in northwest Charlotte

The crash happened on Old Mount Holly Road, in the area of Rozzelles Ferry Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries were reported after a train crashed into a dump truck in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the truck had been towed away but the train was still there.

Medic said two people had minor injuries.

The train crossing remains completely blocked off as of 5:30 a.m., cutting off access to Old Mount Holly Road

A WBTV crew on the scene said the truck was pushed up against the train. Law enforcement officials said those hurt in the crash were lucky to be walking away.

