Crash involving train, dump truck injures two in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries were reported after a train crashed into a dump truck in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Old Mount Holly Road, in the area of Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the truck had been towed away but the train was still there.

Medic said two people had minor injuries.

The train crossing remains completely blocked off as of 5:30 a.m., cutting off access to Old Mount Holly Road

A WBTV crew on the scene said the truck was pushed up against the train. Law enforcement officials said those hurt in the crash were lucky to be walking away.

