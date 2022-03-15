NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte

The shooting happened on Copper Creek Court, which is off Albemarle Road.
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting that injured a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the juvenile male was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. The person’s name was not available, but authorities said the victim and the suspect did know each other.

The shooting happened on Copper Creek Court, which is off Albemarle Road, in east Charlotte.

Sources said the victim is an eleventh-grade student at Garinger High School who was shot while walking to school.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the juvenile was walking towards another part of an apartment complex when they were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile was not at a bus stop or walking toward a bus stop.

School district leaders recently added new safety measures- such as doubling random safety screenings, purchasing clear backpacks, developing a plan for safety wands, and implementing an anonymous reporting system, but at-large Board member Jennifer De La Jara says prevention starts with the community.

She is also having conversations with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney as well as city council members and county commissioners to identify community-based approaches to violence prevention.

“Enough is enough. We should not be waiting for the next tragedy to happen before the community decides to respond,” De La Jara previously said.

