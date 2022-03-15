CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting that injured a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the juvenile male was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. The person’s name was not available, but authorities said the victim and the suspect did know each other.

UPDATE: @CMPD says a juvenile arrest was made in this case. A juvenile male was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. https://t.co/G8PgmGK8nO — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) March 15, 2022

The shooting happened on Copper Creek Court, which is off Albemarle Road, in east Charlotte.

Sources said the victim is an eleventh-grade student at Garinger High School who was shot while walking to school.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the juvenile was walking towards another part of an apartment complex when they were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the juvenile was not at a bus stop or walking toward a bus stop.

School district leaders recently added new safety measures- such as doubling random safety screenings, purchasing clear backpacks, developing a plan for safety wands, and implementing an anonymous reporting system, but at-large Board member Jennifer De La Jara says prevention starts with the community.

She is also having conversations with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney as well as city council members and county commissioners to identify community-based approaches to violence prevention.

“Enough is enough. We should not be waiting for the next tragedy to happen before the community decides to respond,” De La Jara previously said.

