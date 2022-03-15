NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office stepping up patrols for drunk driving

From Harrisburg to Gold Hill, Midland to Mt. Pleasant, deputies will be looking to keep...
From Harrisburg to Gold Hill, Midland to Mt. Pleasant, deputies will be looking to keep impaired drivers off the roads.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols through March 20 to keep impaired drivers off NC roads.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and this, unfortunately, means more drunk drivers on the roads. If you plan to drink, make sure you refrain from driving.

Deputies ask that drivers review these facts and share the word about the dangers of drunk driving so you can continue merry-making for all the St. Paddy’s Days to come.

• St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2015-2019 St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2019, drunk driving killed more than 10,000 people in our country, and every single one of those deaths was preventable. Do your part this St. Patrick’s Day: Arrange for a sober driver to ensure you get home safely.

• In 2019 alone, 57 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18).

• Between the hours of midnight and 5:59 a.m. over the St. Patrick’s Day period in 2019, more than three out of five (63) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

• Walking home after a night out drinking alcohol? In 2019, 31 of the pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) at or above .08. Arrange for a sober ride or for a sober friend to walk you home.

• Remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. It is illegal and deadly to drink and drive. For some, even one drink may be one drink too many.

• Despite the fact that it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes by a drunk driver on our nation’s roads. #BoozeItLoseIt #NCGovernorsHighwaySafetyProgram #StPatricksDay2022 #NCGHSP

