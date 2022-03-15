NC DHHS Flu
Biologists capture first live wolverine in Utah

A wolverine was captured alive for the first time in the state of Utah. (Source: KSTU/UTAH DIVISION OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES/CNN)
By Eliana Sheriff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
RICH COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) – Biologists in Utah are hoping they’ll be able to learn more about a wild animal that’s rarely seen in the state: the wolverine.

State officials had never captured it alive until now.

Mark Hadley with the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said the wolverine was spotted last Thursday in Rich County, Utah, during livestock protection air patrols by U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife.

“As they flew along, they looked down and saw an animal feeding on a dead sheep,” Hadley said. “So, they got down there, they zoomed in a little closer, and it was a wolverine.”

The animal, estimated to be about three to four years old, weighs 28 pounds and is about 4 feet long.

“They’re a small animal but they have the ability to take down animals much bigger than they are,” Hadley said.

Wildlife experts set up a trap after discovering the wolverine had gotten into a herd of sheep, killing or wounding 18 of them.

The next day, the wolverine took the bait; the sheepherder noticed the door of one of the traps was shut.

“He went up and sure enough, there was the wolverine,” Hadley said. “It finally came into that trap. The door shut down behind it. We had it.”

They then took the wolverine to an office in Ogden, Utah, and sedated him before giving him a physical exam. They then put a collar on him to monitor his movement out in the wild.

“With that collar on it, we will know exactly where it’s moving and when, where during different times of the year it’s moving and how far does it go when it moves,” Hadley said.

Since 1979, there have only been eight confirmed sightings of wolverines in Utah, including this recent capture.

There were actually four confirmed wolverine sightings last year, so having a collar on this wolverine might help experts determine whether those sightings were of the same animal.

Experts said the wolverine’s home range of 350 miles makes it possible that one animal was involved in multiple sightings.

With the collar, biologists said they hope to learn more about the fierce and secretive wolverine.

“The opportunity to capture and be able to study an animal that we’ve wanted to know about for a long time, but that’s so difficult to capture and get a GPS collar on, so you can track it, it’s really cool to have been able to, in some small (way), to have been part of that,” Hadley said.

Copyright 2022 KSTU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

