Ahead of rezoning vote, Weddington community pleads with town leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roughly 2,000 people signed a petition and hundreds showed up to Monday’s town council meeting in Weddington to oppose a project proposal to expand the town center.

The concept would add restaurants, a park, and hundreds of small homes to the corner of Providence and Weddington roads.

“We’ve kind of kept our zoning perfect with the one-acre one house,” said Kim Topalian, who lives very close to where the proposed project would be.

“Right now on Providence we have so much traffic going on, the infrastructure is not there...”

Others worry it will bring more congestion and alter the spirit of Weddington.

Meanwhile, developers say the project, Weddington Green, would benefit the town and fit in with the family feel.

”I hope the town, the folks here would appreciate what we’re trying to do and that’s just to expand their existing town center a little bit and add these restaurants that they would like to have,” explained developer Tom Waters. “A whole bunch of these folks think this is a larger, commercial development like Waverly. It’s not. It’s a small, main street concept with just a very few shops.”

The town has not yet voted, leaving council members with much to think through.

