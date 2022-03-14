NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte
Avalon Avenue Homicide
Police investigating after man shot and killed in west Charlotte
The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for...
Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.
A new twist on a familiar scam targeting the elderly

Latest News

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of...
SWAT team members shot, hospitalized in arrest attempt in Wash.
The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a 40-year-old man for...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe