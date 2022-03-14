Three injured after car, LYNX train collide Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the car was coming out of the parking lot at 4500 Old Pineville Road, which is next to train tracks, when the wreck happened. Police reported the driver tried to go around the railroad track’s crossing while the crossing arms were down.

@CATSRideTransit Train northbound struck a vehicle. Both rail crossing arms were down. Vehicle was coming out of a parking lot at 4500 Old Pineville Road and attempted to go around the crossing arms and was struck by the train. #cltnews #cmpd #clt pic.twitter.com/yf8BnaUHWB — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 14, 2022

The train then collided with the car.

According to Medic, three people were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation.

