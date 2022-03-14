NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three injured after car, LYNX train collide Monday morning

Those injured are expected to be OK.
An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning.
An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the car was coming out of the parking lot at 4500 Old Pineville Road, which is next to train tracks, when the wreck happened. Police reported the driver tried to go around the railroad track’s crossing while the crossing arms were down.

The train then collided with the car.

According to Medic, three people were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Glen Printz is seen in this mugshot taken at the Rutherford County, N.C. Jail.
Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people
An arrest has been made following a shooting Monday morning on Copper Creek Court in east...
CMPD: Juvenile charged in shooting of Garinger HS student in east Charlotte
Avalon Avenue Homicide
Police investigating after man shot and killed in west Charlotte
The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for...
Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order
A woman was scammed out of $1000's in a gift card scam.
A new twist on a familiar scam targeting the elderly

Latest News

One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
One dead after two teens shot in south Charlotte
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Ethan Rivera's mother talks about next steps for justice in his death
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe
Well Fargo HQ in Uptown Charlotte
Wells Fargo Welcomes back thousands of employees to Uptown towers
Monroe Officer Involved shooting
Man shot at gas station by Union County deputy in Monroe