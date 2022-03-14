Three injured after car, LYNX train collide Monday morning
Those injured are expected to be OK.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident involving a car and a LYNX train left three people injured Monday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported the car was coming out of the parking lot at 4500 Old Pineville Road, which is next to train tracks, when the wreck happened. Police reported the driver tried to go around the railroad track’s crossing while the crossing arms were down.
The train then collided with the car.
According to Medic, three people were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing situation.
