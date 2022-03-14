Authorities: Dispute led to Salisbury shooting that killed one man, injured off-duty firefighter

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dispute between acquaintances led to a fatal shooting that happened in Salisbury on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Sunset Drive just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. Police in Salisbury say when officers arrived, they found two men in the yard of a house. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds. Two guns and several shell casings were found in the yard, according to police.

Armando Calvo Victores, 39, was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, identified by police only as an off-duty firefighter, was shot one time. That victim was treated and released at the hospital.

On Monday, police confirmed that the two men did exchange shots with one another as part of an ongoing dispute. The nature of the dispute was not confirmed by investigators.

No charges have been filed in the case. Police said on Monday that the case would be given to the District Attorney’s Office to decide if charges would be filed.

