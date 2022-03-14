NCHSAA reaches agreement with NC State Board of Education to run HS sports for 4 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) - For at least the next four years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will continue to run the state’s public school sports programs.

The NCHSAA and the N.C. State Board of Education have approved and signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to allow the NCHSAA to continue in its current role. This came after N.C. legislators passed House Bill 91, which required that any non-profit that wanted to administer N.C. high school sports enter into a relationship with the State Board.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed that bill into law last November. The new agreement between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education is good for four years. After that, the parties can enter into a new agreement.

Last week, the NCHSAA sent electronic ballots to its 427 members schools to ask for a vote to suspend some bylaws -- like the penalty system, membership dues and gate receipts -- that conflicted with the Memorandum, which had to be signed by Tuesday to move forward.

More than 300 schools had to vote yes to allow the NCHSAA to sign.

“We are glad to be able to continue to govern and lead in the area of education-based athletics for the member high schools of our state,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “Further, our Board of Directors and I firmly believe that the NCHSAA is the best organization in our state for the governance and continued flourishing of high school athletics here in North Carolina. We believe the history and track record of the Association demonstrates the NCHSAA has the best interest of its schools and students at heart, and it will always remain at the center of what we do.”

Copyright 2022 Charlotte Oberserver. All rights reserved.