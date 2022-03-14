NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More seasonal temperatures this week, First Alert for another wet Wednesday

This week will bring more seasonal 60s and 70s with a lot less rain.
This week will bring more seasonal 60s and 70s with a lot less rain.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will be much less extreme in terms of both temperature swings and rain.

  • Plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps today
  • First Alert: Another wet Wednesday
  • Warm 70s forecast for the end of the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Last week brought both 80s and teens and nearly four inches of rain spread out over five days! This week will bring more seasonal 60s and 70s with a lot less rain.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast today with afternoon readings in the middle 60s. Clear skies tonight will allow for overnight temperatures to back down into the chilly 30s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a mild afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Our next First Alert is for Wednesday when rain is forecast to overtake the area and stick around most of the day, and through the night before ending early Thursday morning.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 60s. As the rain pulls out Thursday morning sunshine should return with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees.

Friday will be warm with highs in the middle 70s, but another front will probably bring showers back to the area Friday night before ending early Saturday.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County mugshots. Left to right: Leshantez McDowell, Justin Peebles, Michael Greely,...
4 men charged with murder after 2 juveniles shot, one killed in Gaston County
Melvin Morton, 60, was charged.
Rowan County man, 60, charged with murder in Rockwell
A single-car crash on Saturday killed one person and injured three others, including a child,...
Troopers: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-77 wreck in Iredell Co.
Thomas Ketelsen, 60, is suspected of robbing a bank in Catawba County and a bank in Rowan County.
Police: Suspected bank robber killed in crash in Nash County
Grand opening of Five Points Plaza
Charlotte holds grand opening for Five Points Plaza

Latest News

First Alert Monday forecast
More seasonal temperatures this week, First Alert for Wednesday rain
Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday
Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday
7 Day Forecast
Cold night before warm weather this week with a First Alert Wednesday
Today's forecast
One more cool day, then back to the 60s tomorrow