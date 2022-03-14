More seasonal temperatures this week, First Alert for another wet Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will be much less extreme in terms of both temperature swings and rain.

Plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps today

First Alert: Another wet Wednesday

Warm 70s forecast for the end of the week

Last week brought both 80s and teens and nearly four inches of rain spread out over five days! This week will bring more seasonal 60s and 70s with a lot less rain.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast across the @wbtv_news area today with seasonal afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 50s in the mountains and low-mid 60s in #CLT & across the Piedmont #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VMHutw5d50 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 14, 2022

Mostly sunny skies are forecast today with afternoon readings in the middle 60s. Clear skies tonight will allow for overnight temperatures to back down into the chilly 30s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a mild afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Our next First Alert is for Wednesday when rain is forecast to overtake the area and stick around most of the day, and through the night before ending early Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT: Right, smack-dab in the middle of the week, another wet Wednesday is forecast. Showers through the day and into the night, perhaps even a few thunder rumbles. Should be less then 1 inch of rain around #CLT & most @wbtv_news neighborhoods. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zuN6X6j26g — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 14, 2022

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 60s. As the rain pulls out Thursday morning sunshine should return with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees.

Friday will be warm with highs in the middle 70s, but another front will probably bring showers back to the area Friday night before ending early Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

