Homeland Security Investigations establishes multi-agency task force at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Charlotte has formally established a multi-agency Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The new task force will increase collaboration with its law enforcement partners to combat transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) that are looking to exploit the nation’s interstate systems, mail facilities, intermodal transportation and general aviation routes throughout Charlotte.

The new formalized BEST will allow partners to obtain additional resources, specialized equipment and training, and enhances asset-sharing of funds seized from criminal organizations.

The Queen City Regional (QCR) BEST is HSI’s 80th BEST Task Force nationwide and the first in North Carolina.

The BEST will help target TCOs, including the smuggling of currency, narcotics and weapons. It’ll also conduct investigations involving human smuggling/trafficking, benefit fraud, document fraud and violation of intellectual property rights.

“The formal designation of our partnership and efforts will enable us to enhance collaboration to combat transnational criminal organizations that have become increasingly sophisticated in planning and executing their smuggling activities in the region,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge of HSI Charlotte.

The QCR BEST will operate from the Charlotte airport. The increased traffic has increased Charlotte’s profile as both a destination and transshipping point for TCOs engaged in a variety of illicit activities of interest to HSI and its partner agencies.

“This task force will be a necessary resource for our department and crime reduction efforts throughout the Queen City,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. “Charlotte is growing rapidly, and this partnership will be a big help to keep drugs, illegal firearms and human trafficking out of Charlotte.”

In addition to HSI, the new BEST task force includes:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

U.S. Diplomatic Security Service

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

United States Secret Service

NorthCarolina State Bureau of Investigation

North Carolina Department of Public Safety

North Carolina Secretary of State’s Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force

Mint Hill Police Department

Matthews Police Department

Stallings Police Department

Huntersville Police Department

Since 2021, joint investigations conducted at, or emanating from, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport have resulted in the following seizure totals:

Approximately $5.7 million in illicitly derived currency

Over 5,000 lbs. of marijuana

Nearly12 kilograms of fentanyl (seized in December 2021)

Approximately 120 kilograms of cocaine

Over 28 lbs. of methamphetamine

Approximately $11.3 million in counterfeit merchandise.

