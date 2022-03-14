High cost of food and gas doubling the impact on Charlotte area food trucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Business owners who drive their own business are getting hit by inflation twice.

Felicia Reese launched food truck 22 Street Kitchen right as the pandemic began.

When she was laid off from her corporate job, it became her full time livelihood.

The costs keep piling up, but she’s determined to keep moving forward.

“We’re paying about 200 dollars a case now for shrimp, when it was about 120 dollars,” Reese said.

She’s dealing with expensive meat and fewer cooks in the kitchen.

“Instead of us running with three employees, we’re running with two employees, so we’re tired,” she said. “We’re tired.”

The latest struggle is keeping the truck running amidst surging gas prices.

“It usually costs us about 40, 50 dollars for a tank of diesel, and now we’re paying about 80 dollars,” she said. “We use gas for our generator and that’s going up, and then gas for our equipment, so propane gas, it is also going up.”

Reese is getting creative so that you don’t have to hand over more of your cash for your meal.

“We’ve actually downgraded some of our packaging,” she said. “We had paper products, and now we’re going to cheaper products. Some condiments were free and now we’re adding a small cost to that, so those things that you don’t have to have.”

She also says partnering with other trucks and corporations keeps her afloat.

On Monday her truck was parked outside of the Electrolux office in University City.

“They’re bringing their employees back to work, and they’re offering incentives like food trucks to keep them engaged,” she said.

It’s hard work, but for Reese it’s worth it.

“I just want to be a successful business, make it past the five year mark, so that keeps me going,” she said.

22 Street Kitchen is looking to hire two part-time employees with food service experience.

